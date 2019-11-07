Shoshana Zuboff to receive the 2019 Axel Springer Award

“Following the inventor of the World Wide Web, the founder of social media and the founder of the world’s largest e-commerce company, in 2019 Axel Springer is honoring Shoshana Zuboff with the Axel Springer Award for her courage and forthright stance in analyzing the problematic sides of the digital economy as well as her tireless efforts to remind us of our responsibility to be conscious of the personal and societal impacts of a data-driven economy on the public. Her innovative research on the dangers of ‘surveillance capitalism’ have changed the way we look at digital market behavior and has had a critical impact on the cultural acceptance of Big Data.”